Local 4 has learned about four dozen Rock Island County defendants in jail who will try to get released when no cash bail, as part of the SAFE-T Act, begins on Monday, September 18.

State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal says her office is preparing their petitions to convince judges to keep violent and repeat offenders in jail. Under no cash bail, money is no longer a way out of jail during the pretrial phase. Judges are expected to weigh flight risk and public danger when determining if a suspect is allowed to be free during pretrial.

As Local 4’s Michael Frachalla reports, the Rock Island County Courthouse will be very busy next week.