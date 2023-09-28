A government shutdown has been looming over America this week.
Despite the fact that the Senate advanced a measure to fund the government through November, a shutdown is set to begin October 1.
Local 4 reached out to the Rock Island Arsenal to find out how they would be impacted by a potential government shutdown.
The AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) Local 2119 released the following statement:AFGE Local 2119
The Arsenal is funded through the army working capital fund, so {we} will not be directly affected by the lapse in annual appropriations if a shutdown occurs. So employees will be reporting to work and getting paid as normal.