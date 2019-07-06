How you can help a little kitten racking up a big vet bill at Kings Harvest

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s kitten season and Kings Harvest Animal Shelter is at max capacity.

“In our intake room, we just have cages of kittens waiting to get fixed so they can hit the floor,” said shelter vet tech Elizabeth Corn.

Some of these little guys come with a big price tag. Corn said they spend more than $50,000 on vet bills each year.

Some of that is for spaying and neutering, which all the kittens have to get, but there’s also some special cases.

The latest kitten needing some extra attention is Ren: a four to five week old tabby who can’t use his front legs.

“A guy brought him in in a box. [He] had found him at the end of his driveway,” Corn said. “[Ren] was not moving his front legs at all, but he was kind of like flip flopping to the side.”

After a $500 round of x-rays, they know his legs aren’t broken. The problem is nerve damage, which might heal on its own.

“If not, he’s probably going to have to have those front legs amputated,” Corn said. “It’s going to be quite costly unfortunately.”

That operation would be upwards of $1,000.

“Which is crazy when you think about it because most people spend about $200-$250 a year on their pets,” Corn said. “Well, we have 200 some that come in and out rotating. That’s a lot more.”

The shelter relies completely on donations. That’s why they regularly fund raise for some of their most costly critters like Ren. You can donate to his fund here.

But no matter what the vet bill reads, Corn said it’s a price they’re willing to pay.

“At least we’re giving them a chance,” Corn said. “They’re worth it.”