The family of a six-year-old girl diagnosed with a rare disease is looking for the community’s help.

Hadley Joy was recently diagnosed with Alström syndrome, a disease that can cause obesity and eventually causes blindness and deafness. Experts say it can lead to organ failure by the age of 11.

Hadley Joy (GoFundMe)

LeClaire Manufacturing is paying for the family’s trip to Walt Disney World at the end of the month, and the family created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help make sure Hadley’s trip is one she’ll always remember. To donate, click here.