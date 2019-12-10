How you can help Toys For Tots – or get help – this Christmas

Local 4 News This Morning was live at the Toys For Tots headquarters in Moline this morning talking about what is needed and how people can help in advance of our Toys For Tots drive on Wednesday.

You can join Local 4 and Blain’s Farm & Fleet for the Toys For Tots Drive tomorrow.

Local 4 anchors and reporters will be at the Moline Blain’s Farm and Fleet in the 5900 block of John Deere Road on December 11 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., so stop by to donate toys and give a child the best gift of all: The gift of Christmas.

To find out more donation information or to learn how you can register to receive assistance from Toys For Tots, click here.

Our Toys for Tots Drive kicks off tomorrow… and I found a nice baby doll named Damarrion that would bring so much joy to a little kid on Christmas Day pic.twitter.com/eRfASF0mtd — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) December 10, 2019

We are live at the Toys For Tots HQ this morning talking about what else is needed and how people can help — also our Toys For Tots drive kicks off tomorrow! @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/d8JmqgZy2K — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) December 10, 2019