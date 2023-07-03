We’ve all come to accept the inevitable with Independence Day celebrations – explosions, loud noises, flashing lights – but for some, these aspects of the 4th of July are anything but enjoyable. Local 4’s Jackson Rozinsky spoke with the Humane Society of Scott County and Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center to find out what to do when veterans and pets alike react negatively to all the sights and sounds of the holiday.

Military veterans who may need help can contact the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center at (563) 529-4782.