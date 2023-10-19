Bring out the whole ghoulish gang for howlingly great Halloween fun at Fright Night in the Park!

Presented by Rock Island Parks and Recreation and Goodwill of the Heartland, fangtastic family fun awaits as you enjoy trick-or-treating, a live DJ, goodie bags, Halloween dancers, costume contest and so much more! Silly, scary or serious, costumes are welcome to get into the “spirit” of the season!

Fright Night in the Park (Rock Island Parks and Recreation)

Fright Night in the Park is Thursday, October 26, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, located at 101 17th St., Rock Island. For more information, click here.