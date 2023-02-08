After nearly three years of coping with COVID, Jon Keim is finally reopening his beloved 30-year-old downtown Rock Island restaurant to indoor dining.

Jon Keim opened Huckleberry’s in 1992 at 223 18th St., Rock Island (photos by Jonathan Turner, OurQuadCities.com).

The Original Huckleberry’s Great Pizza and Calzones, 223 18th St., was back in business Wednesday afternoon inside for the first time since March 2020. A confluence of personal challenges, staffing issues, shifting state regulations and health concerns kept the business focused on carryout business only after 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, owner Keim said Wednesday.

The downtown Rock Island restaurant has only offered curbside pickup or carryout since COVID closures in March 2020.

After the initial 2020 shutdowns, the Huckleberry’s staff was down to five people, and they grew to nine by early 2022, he said. The restaurant — specializing in hand-tossed pizzas, calzones, bistro-style salads and desserts — relied on curbside pickup or carryout from customers coming to the counter, which has been solid for three years, Keim said.

Huckleberry’s reopened to indoor dining Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

He’s back up to 15 employees as of this week and continues to accept applications. Keim has not restarted lunch service since 2020, because he drives his longtime partner to and from work in Iowa as a teacher for the deaf and hearing impaired.

Keim, 60, and his customers are very much looking forward to full service inside the restaurant, which he opened in 1992 after working in the restaurant business since he was 16, including with Happy Joe’s.

Among the unique and popular specialties at Huckleberry’s are:

Spaghetti Deep Dish: An old Rock Island-style deep dish crust, piled high with spaghetti and red gravy.

An old Rock Island-style deep dish crust, piled high with spaghetti and red gravy. Mississippi: Since the restaurant was named in part for Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, the river tribute pie includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mushroom, green pepper and mozzarella.

Since the restaurant was named in part for Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, the river tribute pie includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, mushroom, green pepper and mozzarella. Huckleberry’s Special: Seasoned white chicken, fresh spinach, sliced red onion and mozzarella.

One of the Original Huckleberry’s great pizzas.

For Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 12, the restaurant is offering a special — Buy two 10″ or 14″ pizzas and get a thin crust pizza FREE! Business hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

The tables await new customers for the first time in nearly three years, Feb. 8, 2023.

For more information, call 309-786-1122 or visit the Huckleberry’s website HERE.