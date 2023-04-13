Starting early is important, whether you’re encouraging a child’s love of reading, nature or both. To start young children on the road to enjoying both, the Rock Island Public Library is hosting a free event on Earth Day for preschoolers and their families.

The spring Hug-A-Book event is Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. at the Rock Island Public Library’s Watts-Midtown Branch, 2715 30th Street. Children ages 2 to 5 and their families will build a love of books through a planting activity, play and other fun activities. To help them read more at home, each child will be able to pick out a free book and Hug-A-Book bag.

Registration is not required for this free event. For information, visit the library website or call (309) 732-READ.