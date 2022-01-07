Huiskamp-Collins, Hammar and Ascentra honored for outstanding work in philanthropy

The Quad Cities Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) hosted a virtual seminar in honor of National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 15, 2021.

During the seminar, three local philanthropists were named as winners of annual National Philanthropy Day awards. The purpose of National Philanthropy Day is to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy — and those active in the philanthropic community — to the enrichment of our world.

The three philanthropists who were recognized are as follows:

Outstanding Philanthropist: Heidi Huiskamp-Collins

One of AFP’s highest honors, this award is given to an individual who has made a monumental impact in the community through its support of local nonprofit organizations. Winners have a proven record of exceptional generosity and fundraising leadership. Through direct financial support, they have demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, encouraging others to take philanthropic leadership roles. Heidi was nominated by the Martin Luther King Jr Community Center.

Tom Hammar won the Outstanding Planned Giving Professional award.

Outstanding Planned Giving Professional: Tom Hammar

This award recognizes an outstanding individual with an enduring record of exceptional leadership skills in inspiring and motivating others to leave a philanthropic legacy through estate giving, charitable bequests or other planned giving vehicle. Tom was nominated by the Quad Cities Planned Giving Council, which exists to promote planned giving education for practitioners and to encourage legacy giving by people seeking charitable causes.

Ascentra Credit Union won the Outstanding Corporation award.

Outstanding Corporation: Ascentra Credit Union

This award honors an organization that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles toward philanthropy and community involvement. Winners have a proven record of exceptional generosity and leadership. Ascentra Credit Union was nominated by the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

AFP Quad Cities is governed by a volunteer board of development professionals representing a diverse group of nonprofit organizations in the Quad Cities. Locally, it strives to be the premier fundraising resource for professionals to learn, collaborate and grow together for a vibrant QC community.

AFP is an association of professionals throughout the world, working to advance philanthropy by enabling people and organizations to practice ethical and effective fundraising. The core activities through which AFP fulfills this mission include education, training, mentoring, research, credentialing and advocacy.

For more information on the local chapter, visit their website.