Human remains found in Jones County still unidentified

The Jones County medical examiner is conducting an ongoing investigation of human remains found in Jones County, and has not yet identified the remains.

On July 3, residents reported to the sheriff’s office that remains had been found on the Maquoketa River just south of Canton near 15th Avenue in Jones County, a Friday news release says.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the findings as human remains. The Jones County medical examiner was contacted and an investigation was conducted at the scene.

The sheriff’s office, with the assistance of Jones County Conservation, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources and Iowa SAR K-9 cadaver dogs, conducted an extensive search of the river, and found additional human remains.

On Nov. 20, 2020, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office entered Justin Douglas Chambers, of Davenport, as a missing person. Chambers was known to stay at Wildwood Acres Association campground on the Maquoketa River just north of Canton, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office coordinated and conducted a search of the area with multiple agencies and residents assisting. Eventually the search was stopped because of inclement weather and lack of information about Chambers’ possible location.

