Law-enforcement officials found human remains in Walcott on Friday, according to Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director at Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Mortvedt confirmed with Our Quad Cities News on Tuesday night that the remains were taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner.

“We are awaiting autopsy results and potential identification,” Mortvedt said in a text message to Our Quad Cities News.

No more information is available to release at this time, he said.