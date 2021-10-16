Human remains found near Montezuma belong to Xavior Harrelson, officials confirm

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The human remains found in rural Poweshiek County in September have been identified as Xavior Harrelson.

Days before his 11th birthday, Harrelson was reported missing from his home in Montezuma by a family friend on May 27. His remains were located several months later in a rural area about three miles northwest of Montezuma on Sept. 30.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office on Friday that the remains were positively identified as Xavior. Authorities have not released the cause of his death.

This is a breaking news story.