The Moline Human Rights Commission seeks input from residents in an effort to identify – and ultimately address – issues of inequality, discrimination or other challenges to inclusivity and rights that may be outstanding in the community.

The seven-member committee, appointed by Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati in the fall of 2021, has created a questionnaire available here.

The questionnaire asks respondents to share their experiences in areas such as equal opportunity in employment, housing and other services as well as share instances of potential discrimination or harrassment they’ve experienced, a news release says. It will also collect demographic and geographic data to help the Human Rights Commission tailor future programs and educational opportunities based on areas of need.



“We want to be able to use the data we collect to be proactive, not just reactive,” said HRC Chairwoman Betsy Zmuda-Swanson. “It will allow us to hear directly from residents what concerns they have and in what areas. We are in the process of setting up our goals and in order to address the issues people care about, we need to hear from them.”

The Human Rights Commission has been meeting since October, 2021. One of its first actions was to purchase yard signs for a “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign in response to several Moline neighborhoods being targeted with white supremacist literature in late December. More than 100 “Hate Has No Home Here” yard signs in multiple languages have been purchased, and are free for any resident to pick up from City Hall, the Moline Public Library or the city’s Public Works building.

“We are sending the message that those views are not shared by our people, they are not welcome and they will not be tolerated,” Mayor Rayapati said. “Help us send the message that hate truly has no home in Moline.”

Zmuda-Swanson said her goal for the Human Rights Commission is to be out in front of issues, which is why gathering as many responses to the community survey as possible is important, the release says.

“Since we are a new commission, in many ways we are starting from scratch,” she said. “We know there are issues we aren’t aware of, and we want to hear about them.”