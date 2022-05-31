A project one year in the making is finally becoming a reality at the Muscatine Humane Society: New dog kennels will replace the 26-year-old kennels they had.

The goal was to get as many dogs adopted before starting this project. Staff members were able to help 20 dogs find their forever homes.

This kennel project was made possible after the Humane Society was able to raise $96,000.

Muscatine Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis said eight volunteers helped carry the new kennels to the Muscatine Humane Society.

“We’re just excited it’s going to be spruced up and clean looking. After 26 years of chain-link, hair starts to stick on it, and it does start to rust,” said McGinnis.

The new kennels are modern and are expected to last another 20 years.

“They’re going to be comfortable for the dogs. They’re going to be a little easier to clean for us. They’re also equipped with a rotating door in the front that you actually clip the food and water bowls in, so they rotate out. You fill them and rotate them back in,” said McGinnis.

“There will be a row of burgundy down the middle and a row of gray on each side, and then these over here will be on top of the dividers between the dogs.”

It will take three days to finish the installation of the new dog kennels and then dogs will be able to move in.