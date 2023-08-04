If you’re an animal lover and have been wanting to adopt or foster a furry friend, the time is now to help the Humane Society of Scott County!

The Humane Society of Scott County is a non-profit, open admission animal shelter, and while some recent adoptions have helped, there’s still not enough space to accommodate all the medium and large dogs coming into the shelter. As such, the shelter is currently at ‘a ‘crisis capacity,’ and the waiving of adult-animal adoption fees has been extended through Sunday, August 13, according to a Facebook post.

The Humane Society of Scott County does not euthanize for space, for time or for treatable illness, and their medical bills to save as many lives as possible average $23,000 a month.

All kennels are full, and the shelter needs adopters. All adult dog and cat adoption fees are waived through August 13. For a list of adoptable pets, click here.

