Humane Society of Scott County wants to see your funniest pet video

Instead of having an in person fundraising event this summer, the Humane Society of Scott County is doing something digital and fun.

They are hosting a QCA’s Funniest Pet Home Video contest to help raise money for the pets in their care.

Starting Tuesday, June 23, and going through Sunday, July 12, pet owners can submit their funny pet videos. The top 10 entries will be selected by a panel of local judges.

On the week of July 20, those top 10 videos will be shown on the Humane Society’s Facebook page and then the community gets to be the final judges. Prizes will be awarded for the top three videos.

Participants are asked to make a donation to the Humane Society as part of the entry to the contest, which can be made here.

Then submit the video via email. A reply will be sent to confirm the submission was received.

If you have any questions, you can message the Humane Society on their Facebook page or by email.