Overcrowding and other issues are plaguing animal shelters across the country, and the overcrowding and other major obstacles, and the BISSELL Pet Foundation wants to help “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees!

From May 2-8, the Humane Society of Scott County will be joining over 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada in the “Empty the Shelters” event, an effort that has helped more than 83,055 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less to place deserving pets in loving homes.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Help “Empty the Shelters” May 2-8 at the Human Society of Scott County, located at 2802 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. For a list of adoptable pets from the Human Society of Scott County, click here.

For more information on the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event, click here.