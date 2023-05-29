If you are a family with pets affected by the building collapse in Davenport at The Davenport on Sunday in downtown Davenport, and you are in need of any supplies, The Humane Society of Scott County (HSSC) wants to help.

(hssc.us)

The HSSC asks families with pets who lived in the building to complete the form here. “A team member will reach out shortly to provide you with assistance,” according to the HSSC Facebook page.

If you have a pet possibly still inside, please fill out the form, including your apartment number, and follow all direction, the post says.

The building partially collapsed Sunday afternoon. Demolition is expected to begin Tuesday, officials say.