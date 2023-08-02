Because the Humane Society of Scott County is at crisis capacity, adult-animal adoption fees are waived through Monday, Aug. 8, according to a Facebook post.

“In the matter of days we went from having no crates to having 8 pop-up crates in our dog area, not to mention the countless more in our cat area,” the post says. “It only takes one day of a lot of animals coming in to push us to this point and we need help immediately.”

All kennels are full, the post says. “Help us keep dogs and cats out of crates by adopting! If you can’t adopt, sharing this post is a huge help to get the word out. You never know who on your friends list is looking for a new family member.”

The Humane Society is receiving more than 10 animals on any given day, “and it’s not slowing down,” the post says. “We need more adopters than ever to help us keep up with the amount of animals coming in.”

The shelter does not euthanize for space, for time, or for treatable illness, the post says. “Our medical bills to save as many lives as possible average $23,000 a month.”

For more information on how to adopt, volunteer or otherwise support the shelter, visit here.