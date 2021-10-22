Humility Homes and Services expands to accommodate winter emergency shelter

Braving the bitterly cold weather here in the QCA is tough enough, but it can be especially dangerous for the homeless population. Humility Homes and Services is growing to help.

In conjunction with the Quad Cities Housing Council, Humility Homes and Services has increased its capacity to operate the Winter Emergency Shelter to assist the homeless. The emergency shelter basement has been remodeled to increase capacity by 70% to accommodate the additional beds needed during the winter months.

“Everyone deserves to have a safe, warm bed during the coldest months of the year,” Christie Adamson, assistant director of Humility Homes and Services said. “We saw that need and decided to act proactively by remodeling our basement and converting our offices into additional space for the seasonal shelter.”



Beginning December 1, anyone unsheltered can access the Winter Emergency Shelter. Those experiencing homelessness will be able to go to Humility Homes and Services, located at 1016 West 5th Street, Davenport.

The Winter Shelter will open at 9:00 p.m. and close at 7:00 a.m. The closing of the seasonal shelter will occur when the weather conditions are optimal, generally around April 15.