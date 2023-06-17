Humility Homes and Services has announced “Harmony at Humility,” an upcoming musical extravaganza on Saturday, June 24, in Davenport, a news release says.

This special event will feature a performance by organist Riley Sindt, accompanied by melodies of French horn player Amanda Stout and the voice of mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Thompson.

The event, held at the former St. Mary’s church, currently housing the Fresh Start Center, 522 Fillmore St., aims to provide a delightful evening of music while raising funds to support Humility Homes and Services’ mission of ending homelessness in the Quad Cities. With doors opening at 7 p.m., attendees can enjoy a night filled with beautiful harmonies, uplifting performances, and a strong sense of community.

By attending Harmony at Humility, guests will not only be treated to an extraordinary musical experience but also contribute to a meaningful cause. Each ticket purchased directly supports Humility Homes and Services’ efforts to provide safe and stable housing solutions, support services, and advocacy for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“We are excited to present this unique musical event to our community,” said Ashley Velez, executive director at Humility Homes and Services. “Harmony at Humility brings together exceptional talent and the shared goal of combating homelessness. By joining us for this special evening, guests will not only enjoy a memorable performance but also help us create a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.”

Tickets are available for purchase online here.

About Humility Homes and Services:

Humility Homes and Services is a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness in the Quad Cities. Through a range of comprehensive programs and services, Humility Homes and Services strives to provide safe and stable housing solutions, support services, and advocacy for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.