A project launched by a home improvement store chain is helping a local group with its mission to end homelessness in the Quad Cities.

Humility Homes and Services is one of 100 community groups whose projects will be completed this year as part of Lowe’s Hometowns, Lowe’s largest-ever community impact program. Launched in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns was launched in 2022 and is the company’s largest community impact program. The initiative is a five-year, $100 million commitment that works to rebuild and revitalize community spaces across the U.S.

With this financial support, Humility Homes and Services will be able to complete a renovation project at property the group owns at 1731 Marquette Street in Davenport. They will be able to turn the building into a two-bedroom affordable housing unit for families. They plan to enhance the property by adding laundry facilities.

1731 Marquette Street in Davenport (Humility Homes and Services)

“We are thrilled and grateful to be chosen as one of Lowe’s Hometowns projects,” said Amie Pake, Director of Property Operations with Humility Homes and Services. “This grant will enable us to create a new affordable housing unit, providing a much-needed solution for families experiencing homelessness. With the addition of laundry facilities, we are enhancing the living conditions for our tenants, ensuring they have the support they need to rebuild their lives. This collaboration with Lowe’s exemplifies our shared commitment to transforming lives and making a lasting impact in our community.”

For more information on Humility Homes and Services and their commitment to ending homelessness, click here.