Humility Homes event to help those in need of rental assistance due to pandemic

Humility Homes and Services, Inc.(HHSI), along with the Quad Cities Housing Council (formerly Scott County Housing Council), are having a one-day, walk-in rental assistance event for those that are economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
HHSI will be able to financially help those who have fallen behind on their rent.
The event is on Tuesday, June 15, starting at 9 a.m. at Humility Homes located at 525 Fillmore Street in Davenport.
The funds will be distributed on a first come-first serve basis and will end when all funds are expended.
Those needing rental assistance are asked to bring in the following documentations:
- Current lease with their name on it
- Identification
- Notice from landlord stating how much is owed by the tenant
- Landlord contact information, including mailing address
The funding is made possible by the Scott County Regional Authority.