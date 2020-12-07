Humility Homes expands housing with purchase of St. Mary’s

Humility Homes & Services, Inc., has expanded its housing with the acquisition of the former

St. Mary’s property.

Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) will buy the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church property to provide housing opportunities and services to individuals experiencing homelessness, a news release says. The purchase of the property that includes four buildings in 4.5-acres of land is made possible by the legacy of a donor to the Congregation of Humility of Mary (CHM).

“The CHM leadership determined the wishes of the donor of benefiting the housing program could be fulfilled by transferring the bequest to Humility Homes and Services, Inc. for the purchase of the property.”, stated Sister Mary Ann Vogel, president of the Congregation.

The new name will be Jubilee Campus, honoring the Sisters of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary who began their work to end homelessness in the Quad Cities area more than 30 years ago with the purchase of the first property that housed single mothers and their children.

The former St. Mary’s church building, built in 1867, will be the home to the Fresh Start Donation Center, a 6,541-square-foot building where the participants of HHSI can get everything they need to start their lives over and establish their new homes at no cost. Items will include clothing, bedding, furniture, household appliances, as well as bathroom and kitchen essentials, among others.

The center will be open to those in need from the community and will host benefit sales.

“This is a great opportunity to centralize our operations in the community that we serve, reducing barriers and making it accessible for our participants due to the proximity to our emergency shelter and our other housing units,” said Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes & Services, Inc.

The old rectory will house eight women who have experienced homelessness as part of its mission-focused housing program through the rental of affordable low-barrier, single-room occupancy units. The homes will be ready for move-ins before the end of the year.

“Our mission is to end homelessness in the Quad Cities and more affordable housing is

the essential to work towards our goal, and with this addition we can expand the offer to the individuals in need,” Velez said.

The former school, still will be open for community gatherings and serving the Hispanic community in the neighborhood.

The administrative offices will move from their 3805 Mississippi Ave. location to the former convent

located at 519 Fillmore St.

“The acquisition of the Jubilee campus is important in many ways for the organization and the community. The offer of housing units, the Fresh Start Center services, a playground and gardening spaces will enhance opportunities for neighborhood building and greater service to the community,” said Dr. Lloyd Kilmer, HHSI’s board chair.

The closing of the sale will take place Dec. 15.