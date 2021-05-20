Humility Homes gets more funding to help veterans and their families

Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) has received additional funding to stabilize households who were experiencing a severe housing-cost burden even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act includes additional Veterans Administration funding to expand the HHSI’s Supportive Services for Veteran’s Families program, a news release says.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the moratorium through June 30, 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the date approaches, more families will be in need of assistance, the release says.

During the first year of the pandemic, Humility Homes & Services, Inc., served 218 veterans and on any given day. HHSI will provide housing and supportive services to more than 300 individuals across the Quad City region.

HHSI’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families was established in 2011 to rapidly re-house homeless veteran families and prevent homelessness for those at imminent risk because of a housing crisis. SSVF provides financial assistance and supportive services.

Veterans and their families in the counties of Rock Island, Henry, Lee, Mercer, and Whiteside in Illinois, and Scott, Clinton, Jackson, and Muscatine in Iowa are eligible.

Eligible veteran families can receive case management and assistance in obtaining VA and other mainstream benefits that promote housing stability and community integration.

Veterans and families in need of assistance should contact Blair Brown, HHSI’s SSVF program supervisor, at 563-.217-1657 or at b.brown@humilityhomes.org for more information.