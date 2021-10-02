Humility Homes seeks those experiencing or who have experienced homelessness for Lived Experience Board

Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) seeks people who are experiencing or who have experienced homelessness to join its Lived Experience Board (LEAB).

The LEAB provides input and recommendations to the administration and Board of Directors at HHSI who are committed to their mission of ending homelessness by offering housing opportunities and supportive services in the greater Quad Cities area, a news release says.

“When we are discussing the policies and programs that are needed to make homelessness rare in the Quad Cities, we need to listen to the voice of the people who have experienced homelessness,” said HHSI’s executive director, Ashley Velez.

Ryan Bobst, HHSI’s strategic initiatives and grant manager, explained the empowered approach: “It is

important to hear the voices and see the faces of people who have experienced homelessness. First-hand knowledge of the trauma faced when living outside provides invaluable insight into the reality of homelessness.”

HHSI will accept new LEAB members on an ongoing basis, filling vacant positions quarterly. “This allows

HHSI programming to be housing first, person-first, and effective at moving people to permanent housing,” Bobst added. ]

Contact Velez for applications and questions at 563-326-1330 or via email at contact@humilityhomes.org. Monthly participation is required for a minimum of one year at meetings in person at the Jubilee Center, 522 Fillmore St., Davenport, or via Zoom. LEAB members will be compensated for their participation through grocery store and/or other gift card stipends in these increments: up to 2.5 hours – $25; 2.5-five hours – $50; more than five hours – $75.

Accommodations, including interpretation and childcare, are available upon request.