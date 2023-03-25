Humility Homes & Services, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families find safe and stable housing, will have a Social Hour event 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at The Fairhaven (Me and Billy’s), 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

The event, which aims to create a night of learning, socialization, and giving back to the community, will provide attendees the opportunity to meet Humility Homes & Services staff and learn about the organization’s mission to address homelessness in the Quad Cities.

The event is open to the public and free, but registration is required. The evening will feature a special live performance by Ariel McReynolds, complimentary drinks, and light hors d’oeuvres.

“We are excited to invite our community to join us for an evening of connection and support,” said Ashley Velez, executive director of Humility Homes & Services. “Our Social Hour event is an opportunity to learn about the work we do and how we can all make a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness.”

“We invite everyone to join us in supporting our cause,” said Velez. “Together, we can create a brighter future for everyone in the Quad Cities.”

For more information and to register, visit here.