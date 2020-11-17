Humility Homes will operate as winter overflow shelter beginning Dec. 1

In recent years, King’s Harvest served as an overflow shelter for the Quad Cities homeless population, but not this year.

Its overflow shelter will not open this year because of the pandemic.

It will operate differently to follow social distancing guidelines.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to-go on Wednesdays and Saturday mornings.

The winter overflow shelter will be operated by Humility Homes and Services, along with the Scott County Housing Council.

“People are kind of, like, scared,” says Stretch, a resident at Humility Homes.

Stretch has been homeless for the last two years. He says the winter months are always the hardest, and add to that a global pandemic.

However, he says being homeless has taught him resilience.

“We know we’re going to survive regardless,” says Stretch.

Due to COVID, the King’s Harvest secondary overflow shelter will not be open this winter.

Ashley Velez, Executive Director of Humility Homes, says, while finding a place for the homeless population to rest their heads during the pandemic may make the search harder, the shelter has a plan.

“We’re doing a combination of using our shelter as well as using hotels. So, everyone will be prioritized through our shelter before we decide if they go into a hotel, if they stay in,” says Velez.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people coming into the shelter has increased by 100 people.

Typically, the shelter houses 70 people, but at last count, there are more than 80 at the shelter now.

Velez says, “So, our numbers keep increasing, and once winter shelter opens, it’s designed for people not to sit out in the cold, and not to be turned away. So, that’s what we’re anticipating to do again; it’s just going to look different than when it was at King’s Harvest.”

Stretch says he appreciates the work the shelters are doing to make sure he won’t be out on the streets during the winter and the pandemic.

“They’re doing whatever they can,” says Strech.

Velez says getting a hotel is not guaranteed.

Everyone starts at the shelter and will be diverted as necessary.

The winter overflow shelter will open Dec. 1.

Anyone seeking shelter should contact Humility Homes and Services 24/7 at 563-322-8065.

You can also visit their website to make donations.