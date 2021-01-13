Humility of Mary receives mask donation from Bank of America

Bank of America, in its effort to work with local partners to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, has donated 60,000 masks to Iowa nonprofits.

Humility of Mary in Davenport was one of the organizations in Iowa that was a recipient of the personal protective equipment. The masks will be used as part of the daily operations at its emergency shelter and ongoing programming working toward permanent housing solutions.

“The health and safety of Iowa communities has always remained a top priority for Bank of America,” said Heidi Parkhurst, Iowa Market President for Bank of America. “As we work with local partners to identify and distribute PPE masks to various organizations who are leading efforts in minimizing the humanitarian and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, it is just one way we are helping to provide Iowans with critical resources during this time of need.”

The other organizations in Iowa to receive the masks are the Des Moines Public Schools, Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, and United Way of East Central Iowa based in Cedar Rapids.

The donation is part of Bank of America’s $1 billion four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity. So far, the bank has invested more than $100 million to local communities impacted by the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, including 15 million masks and 58,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer donated to underserved communities across the country.