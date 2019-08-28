Hundreds at candlelight vigil for motorcyclist killed in crash

Hundreds turned out Tuesday night at the site of a deadly motorcycle crash to remember the victim.

Many of the motorcyclists gathered at 14th and Harrison Streets in Davenport, didn’t know the rider, but came out to show their support with a candlelight vigil.

The wreck happened just before 10 Monday night.

Davenport police say, the driver of a car eastbound on 14th didn’t see the motorcycle approaching the intersection on Harrison southbound, when it pulled forward and crashed.

The motorcyclist, a Rock Island man, died from his injuries at the hospital.

His name is not being released at this time.

The Davenport Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

The accident affects us personally at Local 4 News, as the rider who died was the son of a station employee.