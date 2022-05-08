Hundreds of people gathered at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend for what’s become a Mother’s Day staple in the Quad Cities, the 69th-annual Spring Beaux Arts Fair.

The fair featured more than 100 artists from around the country, selling their original creations. All of the proceeds from the fair will be donated to the Figge Art Museum in Davenport for educational programs.

The Adams family on Sunday said they like to visit and see new arts at the fair and have made it a family tradition.

“We’ve made it a mother-daughter tradition ever since she was our granddaughter’s age, so now she comes with too,” Linda Adams said of her daughter Katie.

Katie Adams said: “I like the Jimbo designs. They have like bands, funny prints they make. The kettle corn guy is great — we get kettle corn every year.”

Rae Imdieke is the owner of Emporium Threads, and she drove from Texas to be part of the fair for the very first time and her designs were a huge hit at the Beaux Arts Fair.

“It has been very beautiful, people have been really friendly. I’ve been really enjoying my my time here with everybody and I’ve been selling a lot of bags,” said Imdieke. “We opened at 10 and by about 1 o’clock, I was completely cleaned out. I just kind of have this left , so I’ve just been giving out a lot of business cards and telling people to look at my website.”

The next Beaux Arts Fair will take place in fall 2022.