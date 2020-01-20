Hundreds attend annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show

The 26th annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show was held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.



People were able to check out new farming equipment and products along with seminars to learn more about the industry.



Show Manager Dick Sherman said they make the show accessible for everyone to attend.



“We open Sunday which most farm shows don’t do its normally Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, We open Sunday because there’s a lot of part-time farmers here,” said Sherman.



He was surprise that the single digit temperatures didn’t stop people from attending the event.



“I’m amazed frankly at how busy it is and we opened at 10 but they started coming in about 9:30 and we let them in because we can’t let anyone be out there and freeze,” said Sherman.



The show will continue on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.