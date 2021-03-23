Hundreds flock to new COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Genesis Health Group opened a new mass vaccination clinic for Genesis patients Tuesday outside of the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

The clinic saw almost 1,300 people come through, but Lisa Caffery, a registered nurse for Genesis, says there’s still a lot of work to do.

“It’s so important to get this vaccine done so we can move forward and out of this pandemic, and we’re not there yet,” said Caffery. “We need to get a lot more people vaccinated so that we can start to return to more normal activities.”

The clinic remains open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday.

Walk-in appointments are not being accepted, and patients need to schedule them online.