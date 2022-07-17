Hundreds ran home to celebrate Fields of Dreams during Walcott Day.

The City of Walcott, founded in 1854, held its annual Walcott Day event July 16, and hundreds came out to enjoy games, food, a car and bike show, 5K run, music and activities for the whole family. A recent cornerstone of the yearly celebration is the outhouse races, open to teams of four from Walcott and surrounding communities.

The theme for this year’s parade and other events was Fields of Dreams. Walcott Day is held on the third Saturday of July each year. For more information, click here.