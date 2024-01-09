Winter weather has forced the cancellation of many ImpactLife blood drives, with donors unable to keep scheduled appointments at ImpactLife Donor Centers as well.

More than 350 donations are estimated to have been lost due to the storm as of Tuesday afternoon, and the number may increase with additional cancellations Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, according to ImpactLife. The nonprofit’s service area stretches from southern Illinois and St. Louis area into Wisconsin.

They need additional donors to help ensure the blood center’s ability to provide for local hospitals. Donors may find a nearby Donor Center or mobile blood drive by calling (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or with the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

“Patient care never stops, and that means the use of blood remains constant even as we see canceled blood drives and missed appointments due to the snowstorm,” Amanda Hess, Vice President of Donor Relations and Marketing, said in an ImpactLife release. “We are urging all potential donors who can travel safely to please schedule an appointment and help ensure our ability to meet patient needs for local hospitals and beyond.”

A donor at an Orion blood drive in August 2023 (OurQuadCities.com).

To thank donors who give blood during January’s National Blood Donor Month, ImpactLife is providing all presenting donors a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card, 500 bonus points to use in the Donor Rewards Store, or an equivalent donation to the National Forest Foundation.

