Hundreds of collectors, hunters attend gun, knife show at expo center

This weekend the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island hosted a gun and knife show.

More than 300 tables were available for vendors to entertain the many hunting and gun enthusiasts alike. Everything from antique and historical weapons to specially designed knives and self-defense pistols were available for Quad-Citians to get their hands on as well as highly sought-after ammo.

Whether it be antiques, firearms, knives and even decorative jewelry like keychains, it all was at the center in Rock Island this weekend at the Gun and Knife Show.

“It’s been pretty highly attended for it being may when there’s a lot of stuff going on outside when it’s nice out, so it’s hard to get a big turnout in May, but it’s been pretty good,” said Chad Kinsey, show producer.

The wide variety of items seems to provide your typical gun enthusiasts as well as those niche buyers something to ponder, like with vendor Rick Thrasher, antique gun dealer who is selling some beautiful antique firearms

“Mainly it’s Winchesters and Colts, and my uncle has some very interesting Colts,” Thrasher said. “Also, ours are collectible. They’re shootable for sure.”

Our reporter counted roughly 200 attendees when he entered and dozens more entering as he made his rounds and chatted with vendors.

Speculation about an ammunition shortage seems to be what many event-goers and vendors had on their minds.

“I think there has been an ammo shortage. Now, looking around this show today, it looks to be lessening up but some prices are still high,” Thrasher said.

“It’s just hard to find. It is really high-priced so a lot of people are coming here – a lot of concealed carry people coming that have guns they carry every day and you know they might need an extra box or two to go the range and shoot it. A lot of the stores are out,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey told Local 4 News this will be the last show of the season. The next gun and knife show is scheduled for the first week of October.