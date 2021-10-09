Hundreds of fans cheer on Hawkeyes during biggest game in 30 years

Thousands of people traveled to Kinnick Stadium this weekend to watch the big game between Iowa and Penn State.

Ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the nation respectively, both college football teams had people glued to their television screens on Saturday.

Many fans in the Quad Cities gathered at local bars like Public House in Davenport to cheer on their beloved Hawkeyes.

Not only have the Hawkeyes had a seamless season thus far, but for Big 10 history, this game was a rare matchup.

Local 4’s Kennedy Cook spoke with one Hawkeye fan who said this was the first big game in Iowa City since 1985, when Iowa was ranked No. 1 and faced Michigan, ranked No. 2.

“The Hawkeyes ended up winning that game, and if we end up winning this game, it will help our chances in college football,” said the fan.

Public House saw a massive turnout for the game, hosting over 100 fans from the Quad Cities community.

“It means everything to these people,” said one employee. “If you look in there, it’s a packed bar, and they’ve been here since before me. They’ve probably been here since 11:00 to tailgate and get ready for the game, so that just shows that they’re excited and pumped for it.”

