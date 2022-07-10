Members of the United Auto Workers gathered Sunday at Local 865 in East Moline before heading to Burlington, Iowa, to support striking U.A.W. members who work for Case New Holland Industrial.

About 600 workers have been on strike there since early May.

“There’s absolutely no reason they can’t give our brothers at 807 a fair and equitable contract,” said David Thompson, U.A.W. Local 865 president. “We’re just going down to show them that they are supported – that they have the support of their brothers and sisters in organized labor.”

“And we’re also wanting to show the community that we’re supporting them 110 percent because their struggle is everyone else’s struggle,” he said.

This strike hits particularly close to the U.A.W. members who work for John Deere. They went on a five week strike last fall before ratifying a new agreement last November.