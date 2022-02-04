Hundreds of refugees are finding new homes in the Quad Cities.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, the Quad Cities has welcomed refugees from all over the world.

There are currently 221 Afghans in the area, as well as families from other countries.

Karene Nagel, a World Relief volunteer of many years in the Moline office, believes there is a need for more help and donations.

“Whether it’s monetary, or you’ve got furniture that you’re not using anymore … furniture, pots and pans, towels, bedsheets. All of it. They need all of it,” said Nagel.

Laura Fontaine is the executive director at the Moline Chapter of World Relief and says extra help is always appreciated.

She notes that this is one of the busiest times since she’s been a part of World Relief.

“This is the largest amount of refugees in the shortest amount of time. In the last three months, we resettled 221 Afghans, plus the additional refugees that have come, and we have never taken on this big of an endeavor,” said Fontaine. “My staff grew from 14 or 15, and we’re up to 28 now, and I’m still hiring for positions.”

Learn more about World Relief Quad Cities and how to sign up to help here.