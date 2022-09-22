Hundreds of people signed up for a chance to get housing assistance from the City of Davenport.

They waited in line over the last two days to get on the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The city hasn’t offered it for five years.

“Some of the factors are that how quickly we can people housed in the community which is why we need more landlord participation in the Housing Choice Voucher Program,” Davenport Housing Programs Manager Malia Dunn said. “The sooner we can get people housed, the sooner we can open up more vouchers and then serve more people and then reopen the list.”

Applicants lined up at the River’s Edge Sports Center to try to get in on the program.

The program manager says people from various backgrounds showed up to apply for the Section 8 housing assistance.

“What we’re seeing is families who pre-COVID didn’t need the assistance for the Housing Choice Voucher Program are now needing some type of rental assistance,” Dunn said. “So we’re seeing a growing demographic change in the population that we serve.”

The city cut off applications at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. There’s no indication when Davenport will reopen the application process again.