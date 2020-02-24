Hundreds take part in the annual Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics

Jumping into freezing water for a great cause.



Hundreds of people took part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge event in Galesburg.



It will benefit the athletes of the Special Olympics for the state of Illinois.



The event started 21 years ago and since then it’s raised $22 million for the Special Olympics throughout the country.



Jennifer Davis is the assistant director for Region F and said the sunny weather helped with the event.



“There’s still ice on the lake and the water is a little chilly but at least coming out of the water it won’t be as bad this year,” said Davis.



The money raised at the event will be going back to the athletics who participate in the Special Olympics.



“That money helps us put on the track meet, we host three bowling events, we’re paying for awards, volunteers shirts. Every time we have an event we provide a free lunch for our athletes and coaches. We also help with housing and meals at our state tournament,” said Davis.



The next Polar Plunge will take place on Sunday March 15 in Rock Island.