Hundreds gathered at Bass Street Landing for The Project of the Quad Cities‘ inaugural Pride 5K June 12.

Participants of all ages took part in the walk, run and roll one-mile fun run, and more serious runners had the option of competing in a 5K race. Here are the top-five runners in that event:

Devin Allbaugh, Bettendorf Michael Gille, Roscoe, IL Elliott Klauer, Bettendorf Curtis Rosing, Davenport Tim Hyde, Davenport

The Pride 5k was part of The Project’s upcoming schedule of events:

Pride Night at Modern Woodmen Park – Thursday, June 16, 6:30 p.m.

Pride Party at Bass Street Landing – Saturday, June 18, 5:00-10:30 p.m.

The Project of the Quad Cities serves people living with HIV/AIDS with services that include a sexual health clinic, no-cost mental health services, LGBTQ+ health care and more.