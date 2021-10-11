Hungry for art engaging with social and cultural issues? Try Breakfast on Pluto.

The Figge Art Museum invites you to contemplate the absurdity and strangeness of life with humor at Jane Gilmor: Breakfast on Pluto.

Cedar Rapids–based artist Jane Gilmor’s latest exhibition, Breakfast on Pluto, uses art to provoke new perspectives and deeper reflection among viewers. Gilmor uses found materials and repurposed art to create sculptures with personal and cultural meaning, encouraging visitors to contemplate current events, like the pandemic, and the interplay between light and darkness, the familiar and the strange, and the past and the present in their own lives.

Jane Gilmor: Breakfast on Pluto – October 9-February 6 – Figge Art Museum (Photos courtesy of the artist)

“For over five decades, Jane Gilmor has explored, poked and prodded the human condition with enthusiasm and humor,” said Figge Assistant Curator Vanessa Sage. “In Breakfast on Pluto, she engages with important issues like the pandemic and social inequities and gives our community the chance to laugh, connect, contemplate and heal at a time when it is especially vital to do so.”

Influenced by contemporary events including the pandemic, political unrest and climate change, Jane Gilmor: Breakfast on Pluto runs through February 6 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport. For more information, click here.