The downtown areas of Rock Island, Davenport and Bettendorf are hosting a hunt for holiday ornaments in local businesses.

Jack Cullen, the director of Downtown Rock Island with Quad Cities Chamber, joined Local 4 News This Morning to tell us all about the hunt for trains in Rock Island.

The custom-crafted train ornaments were created by Crawford Company and decorated by Jackson Autobody & Custom Paint.

Watch the video above to find out how you can get a Rock Island train ornament of your own and click here for more information on the more than 40 businesses participating in the event in Downtown Rock Island.