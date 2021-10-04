Hunter Classic golf outing tees off Monday

HAVlife 2021 Hunter Classic

QC golfers are gathering for a great afternoon of golf by supporting HAVlife’s mission to prevent lost potential in youth.

The 2021 Hunter Classic is Monday, October 4, at Crow Valley Country Club, located at 4315 East 60th Street in Davenport. Registration is at 11:00 a.m. with a noon shotgun start. Funds raised will benefit the HAVlife Foundation by helping to provide participation scholarships in the area of athletics, music and arts that will turn lost potential into long-term achievement

For the safety of players, partners, volunteers and others, this event will comply with federal, state and golf course recommendations for social distancing.

The HAVlife Foundation seeks to prevent lost potential in youth ages 10 to 15 through the support of participation in athletics, music and the arts.