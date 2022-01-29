Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 683 wild turkeys during the 2021-2022 fall archery turkey season.

The total compares with a statewide turkey harvest of 783 in 2020-2021 and a five-year average of 688 birds harvested. This season 24,768 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits) compared to 24,187 for the 2020-2021 season. The season dates were Oct. 1, 2021, through Jan. 16, 2022, and all 102 counties were open for hunting.

Harvest consisted of 51% toms and 49% hens. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Madison (19), Jefferson (18), Schuyler (18), Franklin (16), and St. Clair (15).

The table below includes the preliminary 2021-2022 county-by-county fall archery turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2020-2021:

 County’20-‘21’21-‘22 County20-’2121-’22 
   
  Adams 13 8  Livingston 1 2 
 Alexander42 Logan32 
 Bond66 Macon44 
 Boone47 Macoupin1713 
 Brown146 Madison1419 
 Bureau166 Marion1711 
 Calhoun65 Marshall30 
 Carroll46 Mason157 
 Cass1711 Massac62 
 Champaign51 McDonough57 
 Christian62 McHenry1713 
 Clark614 McLean44 
 Clay1612 Menard77 
 Clinton84 Mercer1214 
 Coles54 Monroe116 
 Cook 01 Montgomery48 
 Crawford78 Morgan118 
 Cumberland33 Moultrie3 
 DeKalb15 Ogle147 
 DeWitt43 Peoria1210 
 Douglas 0 0 Perry67 
 Dupage 0 0 Piatt 
 Edgar53 Pike139 
 Edwards21 Pope124 
 Effingham118 Pulaski33 
 Fayette911 Putnam55 
 Ford10 Randolph1514 
 Franklin816 Richland41 
 Fulton813 Rock Island167 
 Gallatin42 Saline83 
 Greene82 Sangamon1010 
 Grundy52 Schuyler1618 
 Hamilton710 Scott22 
 Hancock1010 Shelby105 
 Hardin44 St. Clair815 
 Henderson43 Stark 02 
 Henry78 Stephenson55 
 Iroquois710 Tazewell146 
 Jackson913 Union39 
 Jasper57 Vermilion139 
 Jefferson2718 Wabash22 
 Jersey68 Warren54 
 JoDaviess1311 Washington410 
 Johnson103 Wayne137 
 Kane 01 White35 
 Kankakee61 Whiteside75 
 Kendall 04 Will106 
 Knox147 Williamson1511 
 Lake23 Winnebago1510 
 LaSalle115 Woodford810 
 Lawrence32 Unknown024 
 Lee108  
      Total  783 683 
Turkey harvest statistics for Illinois in 2021.