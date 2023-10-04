Attorney Jason Abraham, managing partner of the personal-injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S. C., has been elected to the board of directors for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, a news release says.

Hupy and Abraham, which has a Davenport location, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin have shared a strong partnership for more than a decade, the release says. Feeding America currently has 25 members on its board.

Jason Abraham (contributed photo)

“We are thrilled to welcome Attorney Jason Abraham to our esteemed board of directors,” says Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO. “His steadfast commitment to our community aligns perfectly with our mission to solve hunger. With Jason’s valuable insights and dedication, we are poised to make even greater strides toward a hunger-free Wisconsin.”

As a board member for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Abraham will be involved in strategic planning operations to help achieve the organization’s mission, assist in monitoring proper usage of fiscal resources, protect the assets and legal obligation of the organization and assist in raising fiscal resources to help achieve Feeding America’s goals.

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to become a board member for such an amazing organization and cause,” said Abraham. “I have been so lucky over the years to work closely with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and I am looking forward to furthering my connection with this organization so that we can work together toward a brighter future for our community.”

In addition to Abraham’s work with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, he has had an extensive background in giving back to those in need. Under his direction, Hupy and Abraham has donated more than $1 million to worthwhile organizations and has given employees the opportunity to spend eight hours of company time each year volunteering in their communities, the release says.

He has been a member of the Wisconsin Association for Justice since 1993 and is a lifetime member of ABATE of Wisconsin. For more information, visit here.