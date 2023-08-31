Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. has relocated its Davenport office to a nearby location that will open Friday.

The new office address is 2020 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The firm will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a news release says.

“Our continued growth and success as a firm has pushed us to relocate our Davenport office to this larger location,” said Managing Partner Jason Abraham. “We are excited about this move and look forward to welcoming our clients to this new Davenport location.”

Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C. has 11 offices located throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. The firm has been representing injured clients for decades.

About Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a proven record of success with large settlements in serious cases. For additional information, visit here.