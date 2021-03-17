Hy-Vee and Hormel giving away ‘Hams for the Holidays’

Hy-Vee is partnering once again with Hormel for their Hams for the Holidays program.

Together with the help of local first responders, they plan to distribute 5,000 Hormel Cure 81 hams to families in need at 14 locations throughout the Mid-West, including the Quad Cities, in time for Easter.

“There is no doubt that 2020 was one of the toughest years we have ever faced and so many are still struggling with food insecurity,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “We are fortunate to have great partners who share Hy-Vee’s passion for giving back to the community. Since 2017, Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays events have been an incredible way for us to help thousands of our neighbors in need. We look forward to continuing our efforts this spring to directly impact those in the areas we serve.”

The Quad Cities’ event will take place at SouthPark Mall in Moline on Thursday, March 25 starting at 5p.m. The hams will be loaded into customers’ vehicles using a contactless method and all volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.

The event will last for up to two hours or until all hams are distributed, whichever comes first.

“Hormel Foods is proud to partner with Hy-Vee to support hunger-relief efforts in their communities,” said Kelsey Tynan, Hormel Cure 81 brand manager at Hormel Foods. “The Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays promotion amplifies our Hormel Cure 81 Hams for Hunger program and highlights our long-standing relationship with Hy-Vee, and we are honored to work together and make such a substantial contribution for those in need.”

The following is a list of all the locations. The start times for each event is 5 p.m.